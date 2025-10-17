Major blow to Australia ahead of ODI series vs India as Cameron Green ruled out due to...

Amid 48 hours ceasefire, Pakistan and Taliban set to conduct 'crucial talks' on cross-border tensions in...
CRICKET
Ahead of the high-voltage ODI series vs India, Mitchell Marsh-led Australia have suffered a major blow as their star batter has been ruled out of the 3-match series, starting October 19.
Ahead of the 3-match ODI series against India, the Baagy Greens have suffered a major blow as their star player has been ruled out. Yes, you read it right! Aussie batter Cameron Green has been ruled out of the ODI series with India due to minor side soreness. For his replacement, Cricket Australia has introduced Marnus Labuschagne for the ODI series, starting October 19 in Perth. Coming back to Green's fitness, the Australian cricket board has said that the injury is 'low grade' and 'precautionary' and expects him to be available for the upcoming T20I series vs India.
ODI series
1st ODI - October 19 (Perth)
2nd ODI - October 23 (Adelaide)
3rd ODI - October 25 (Sydney)
T20I series
1st T20I - October 29 (Canberra)
2nd T20I - October 31 (Melbourne)
3rd T20I - November 2 (Hobar)
4th T20I - November 6 (Gold Coast)
5th T20I - November 8 (Brisbane)
India - Shubman Gill (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), KL Rahul (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Australia - Mitchell Marsh (C)
Josh Inglis (WK)
Josh Philippe (WK)
Alex Carey (WK)
Xavier Bartlett
Cooper Connolly
Ben Dwarshuis
Nathan Ellis
Marnus Labuschagne
Josh Hazlewood
Travis Head
Matthew Kuhnemann
Mitchell Owen
Matt Renshaw
Matthew Short
Mitchell Starc
Adam Zampa