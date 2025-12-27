FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Major blow to Australia ahead of ICC T20I World Cup 2026 as star all-rounder sustains hamstring injury, his name is...

Ahead of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026, set to be played in India and Sri Lanka, a piece of bad news has arrived for the Australian side.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 27, 2025, 11:56 AM IST

Major blow to Australia ahead of ICC T20I World Cup 2026 as star all-rounder sustains hamstring injury, his name is...
Australia's star all-rounder suffers hamstring injury ahead of T20 WC
Tim David, Australia's star all-rounder, sustained a hamstring injury during the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) in a game against Perth Scorchers on Friday. He sustained the injury while batting at 42 while running between the wickets, following which he was taken off the field for medical examination. Notably, this is the second time in 2025 that Tim David sustained a hamstring injury. Before this, he missed out on action for a couple of weeks after suffering from a hamstring injury during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

If Tim again misses out on playing cricket for the same amount of time, then it will prove to be a massive blow for the Australian side in the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup, set to be played in India and Sri Lanka. 

After the game, Tim said, ''I just felt a little bit of something when I was trying to come back for two. It's not ideal, but I didn't want to make it worse and had full faith in the boys to get us home. We'll wait and see.''

Talking about the match on Friday, Hobart Hurricanes won the Toss and decided to field first against the Sydney Scorchers. Batting first, Scorchers posted 150 runs on the board with a loss of eight wickets. For the Scorchers, Cooper Connolly took three wickets in his 3-over spell and leaked 23 runs.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KFC Big Bash League (@bbl)

In reply, Hurricanes chased down the total in the last over of the match with still four wickets in hand. Interestingly, Tim David was declared the Player of the Match for his stunning 42-run knock off just 28 balls.

