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Major blow for RCB as star batter handed one-match IPL suspension for Code of Conduct breach

Star RCB batter has been punished by the IPL for breaching Level 1 of the league's Code of Conduct. Know more about the incident.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 01, 2026, 11:04 PM IST

Major blow for RCB as star batter handed one-match IPL suspension for Code of Conduct breach
RCB's star batter to miss his first match of the next IPL. (Pic Credits: Instagram/royalchallengers.bengaluru)
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Tim David has been fined 50 percent of his match fee and also handed two demerit points for breaching Level 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Code of Conduct. Yes, you read it right! Tim has been found guilty of breaching the Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials during the IPL 2026 Final match against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday.

 

Since Tim has accumulated five demerit points in the season, he is set to miss the first match of the next IPL season.

 

In a statement issued on Monday by the IPL, Tim has been found guilty of breaching Article 2.9 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which prohibits throwing a ball or any piece of cricket equipment, including items such as a water bottle, at or near a player, team official, umpire, match referee or any other individual in an appropriate or dangerous manner during a match.

 

For those unversed, the incident took place during the 10th over of the first innings when, after the fall of a wicket, Tim aggressively threw an ice bag in the direction of umpire Nitin Menon.

 

IPL's statement on Tim David

 

In a statement issued on Monday, IPL said, ''David was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which relates to "throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment such as a water bottle) at or near a Player, Team Official, Umpire, Match Referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during a Match.''

 

''The incident occurred during the 10th over of the first innings when, following the fall of a wicket, David threw an ice bag aggressively in the direction of umpire Nitin Menon,'' the statement added.

 

Tim David's Level 1 breaches in IPL 2026

 

This is not the first time that Tim breached the Level 1 Code of Conduct in IPL 2026. Earlier, Tim was handed one demerit point in Match 20 against the Mumbai Indians (MI) and two demerit points in Match 54 against the same side.

 

Now, Tim has accumulated five demerit points, which triggers an automatic one-match suspension as a result of which he will miss his first game of the next edition of the league.

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