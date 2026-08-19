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Major blow for Pakistan as Babar Azam ruled out of England Test; new captain named

Pakistan have suffered a major setback ahead of their England Test as star batter Babar Azam has been ruled out after suffering an injury. With Babar unavailable, Salman Agha has been named captain and will lead Pakistan in the crucial Test.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 19, 2026, 02:37 PM IST

Major blow for Pakistan as Babar Azam ruled out of England Test; new captain named
Babar Azam (Courtesy: AFP)
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Pakistan faced a significant setback on the day of the first Test match against England as captain Babar Azam was ruled out due to an injury. The right-handed batsman, who recently entered the ICC's top ten Test batters, could not recover in time. Earlier, during Pakistan's warm-up match in Beckenham, the 31-year-old sustained a blow to his right hand. This was not the first time he faced such an issue, as he had previously been struck on the same hand earlier this month during the second Test against the West Indies.

In Babar's absence, Salman Ali Agha will take over as captain for the first Test of the three-match series, which kicks off on Wednesday, August 19, at Headingley, Leeds.

What happened to Babar Azam?

Babar was struck on the right hand while batting on the second day of the three-day practice match at Kent County Cricket Club. Following the incident, the team doctor assessed his condition and advised him to take it easy for the remainder of the practice game. On August 17, the Pakistan skipper did participate in a short practice session.

Babar had been in outstanding form during the recent two-match series against the West Indies, where he was honored as Player of the Series; thus, his absence from the opening Test is a significant blow for Pakistan. Despite a three-year drought without a century, Babar's impressive performances have propelled him into the top ten of the Test rankings.

Salman Agha named stand-in captain for England Test

With Babar Azam unavailable, Pakistan will need to adjust their middle order; Saud Shakeel and Awais Zafar are both anticipated to be included in the starting lineup. Zafar made his international debut in the second match of Pakistan's latest Test series against the West Indies, while Shakeel was not part of that squad.

However, ahead of the upcoming challenge, Shakeel has strengthened his case for selection with a century in Pakistan's warm-up match. Although Shakeel's return to the team was initially expected, Babar's absence may now create an opportunity for both players to be utilized.

Pakistan Squad for 1st Test vs England: Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Salman Agha(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Aamer Jamal, Sajid Khan, Ubaid Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Ghazi Ghori, Saud Shakeel, Abdullah Fazal, Awais Zafar, Ali Usman

Also read| India hold China to 2-2 draw in Women’s Hockey World Cup campaign opener; Navneet, Deepika score

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