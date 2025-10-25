FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Cricket

CRICKET

Major blow for India! Vice-captain Shreyas Iyer sustains rib cage injury, faces race against time for South Africa series

BCCI has confirmed an injury concern for India’s vice-captain Shreyas Iyer ahead of the South Africa series. The update raises doubts over his availability for the upcoming matches as the team management monitors his recovery closely before making a final decision.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 25, 2025, 11:07 PM IST

Major blow for India! Vice-captain Shreyas Iyer sustains rib cage injury, faces race against time for South Africa series
In a stunning twist during the third and final ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, October 25, India’s vice-captain, Shreyas Iyer, faced an injury scare after executing a remarkable catch to dismiss Australia’s Alex Carey. This catch, which occurred in the 34th over of the Australian innings, stood out as one of the game’s highlights. However, the injury cast a shadow over Iyer’s impressive fielding feat, raising concerns among fans and teammates alike.

Positioned at short third-man, Iyer reacted quickly to a thick outside edge from Carey, who was attempting to send Harshit Rana’s delivery soaring into the stands. Iyer perfectly timed his run, sprinting backward to complete a breathtaking catch, but the force of his run caused him to land awkwardly on his left hip, resulting in a hard impact with the ground.

While focused on securing the ball, Iyer only felt the pain after making the catch. He grimaced and struggled to rise, prompting an immediate reaction from his teammates. As he limped, the Indian physios hurried onto the field to evaluate the situation. Play was briefly halted as Iyer, clearly in pain, was assisted off the field.

The BCCI later confirmed that Iyer had suffered an injury to his left rib cage, necessitating a trip to the hospital for further assessment. As a precaution, Iyer did not return to the field for the remainder of Australia’s innings, with India’s reserve opener Yashasvi Jaiswal stepping in.

Despite Iyer’s injury, India delivered a stellar performance, bowling Australia out for 236 in 46.4 overs, keeping their hopes alive for a consolation victory. Although there was a drop from Prasidh Krishna, India’s fielding was otherwise sharp. Former captain Virat Kohli executed a sensational catch to dismiss Matt Short, demonstrating his lightning-fast reflexes. Rohit Sharma also contributed to the highlights with a sharp catch in the slip.

Iyer's injury raised alarms for India, particularly given the vice-captain's history of back problems. Not long ago, he opted for an indefinite hiatus from red-ball cricket to better handle his workload, and this latest injury has only intensified the worries. It is to be hoped that the injury isn't severe, but it will require close observation as future series approach.

