Major blow for India! Tilak Varma ruled out of first three T20Is against New Zealand following surgery; rehab to decide return

Tilak Varma has been ruled out of the first three T20Is against New Zealand, dealing a major blow to India. His availability for the remaining two matches will depend on recovery progress during the return-to-training and skill assessment phases.

In a significant setback to India’s T20 World Cup preparations, star middle-order batter Tilak Varma has been ruled out of at least the first three matches of the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. The news comes following a medical emergency that required the young left-hander to undergo surgery in Rajkot.

Medical Update and Recovery Timeline

According to an official media advisory released by the BCCI on Thursday, Varma underwent surgery for an abdominal issue on Wednesday, January 7. The board confirmed that the procedure was successful and the player was discharged from the hospital on Thursday morning. He’s flying back to Hyderabad on Friday to start his rehab.

BCCI’s Honorary Secretary, Devajit Saikia, says Varma’s stable and making good progress, but getting him back on the field won’t happen overnight. It’ll be a step-by-step thing. "Tilak will resume physical training and gradually return to skill-based activities once his symptoms have fully resolved and wound healing is satisfactory," the statement read.

Impact on the New Zealand Series

India is set to face New Zealand in a high-stakes five-match T20I series starting later this month. Varma’s absence for the fixtures in Nagpur, Raipur, and Guwahati leaves a massive void in the middle order. The 23-year-old has been in sensational form, recently playing a pivotal role in India’s Asia Cup success, and was considered a lock for the number four position.

The medical team has not yet officially ruled him out of the entire series. They’ll decide if he’s ready for the last two games—those are in Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram—after they see how he does in the “return-to-training” and “skill-based” parts of his recovery.

T20 World Cup Worries

The timing couldn’t be worse, with the 2026 T20 World Cup just around the corner. The team relies on Varma to steady the middle order and then pick up the pace when it matters. Without him, the selectors might have to turn to someone like Rinku Singh or Shreyas Iyer to cover that role.

Indian fans will be hoping for a swift recovery for the Hyderabad youngster, as his presence remains crucial to India’s hopes of lifting the global trophy on home soil next month.

