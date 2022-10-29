'Mainu tere room da number pata lag gaya': Pakistan fan threatens to beat Babar Azam after 1-run loss to Zimbabwe

Babar Azam- File Photo



Pakistan suffered its second consecutive defeat in this year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Thursday (October 27), failing to chase down Zimbabwe's 131-run total in Perth.

The defeat to Zimbabwe has cast considerable doubt on Pakistan's chances of reaching the semifinals, as they must now not only win their remaining games by a large margin, but also rely on the outcomes of the other teams in the group.

Prior to their loss to Zimbabwe, Pakistan was defeated by India by four wickets in their tournament opener on Sunday (October 23) in Melbourne. Pakistan ranks seventh in Group 2 after suffering two defeats in as many games.

The team's performance in Australia, where they are still looking for their maiden T20I win, has disappointed fans and previous greats, who have criticised the players and the management, as well as captain Babar Azam.

Skipper Babar, who is currently one of the top batters in the world, has failed to live up to his reputation, as he was caught out for four runs against Zimbabwe after making a golden duck against India. His inability to get his team off to a solid start has hampered the team's chances, and one Pakistan cricket fan was so outraged by this that he threatened the Pakistan captain. And the video of him threatening Azam by stating he was going to beat him up at his hotel quickly went viral on the internet.

"Babar Azam main tere hotel aariyan hai, jutiyan maran, mainu tere room da number pata lag gya hai. Phauch tu hotel" (Babar Azam, I am coming to your hotel to beat you up. I know your room number) the fan was seen yelling in Punjabi.

WATCH:

Babar Azam ka room number kissi ko mat batana guys . pic.twitter.com/U0k8kOGCdy — Hunटरर ♂ (@nickhunterr) October 28, 2022

DNA has been unable to verify the authenticity of the pictures or the videos, or when they were taken.

Pakistan will face the Netherlands in their third Group 2 encounter of the Super 12 stage on Sunday in Perth (October 30). Even though Pakistan is anticipated to win this game, they cannot afford to take the Dutch side lightly because this tournament has already witnessed five upsets and another one is possible.

READ| Time Travel? Russel Arnold's spooky prediction of Finn Allen's dismissal against Sri Lanka comes true