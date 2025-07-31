Twitter
'Maine kabhi cheat nahi kia': Yuzvendra Chahal breaks silence on divorce with Dhanashree; reveals suicidal thoughts, slams online trolls

In a candid interaction on Raj Shamani's Podcast, the cricketer revealed the profound personal challenges he faced, including battling suicidal thoughts, while navigating the end of his marriage.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 31, 2025, 11:36 PM IST

'Maine kabhi cheat nahi kia': Yuzvendra Chahal breaks silence on divorce with Dhanashree; reveals suicidal thoughts, slams online trolls

Star Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has opened up for the first time on his divorce from former wife Dhanashree Verma, sharing a raw and emotional account of his mental health struggles and the complex reasons behind their separation. In a candid interaction on Raj Shamani's Podcast, the cricketer revealed the profound personal challenges he faced, including battling suicidal thoughts, while navigating the end of his marriage.

Chahal clarified that their separation was a prolonged process, kept hidden from the public eye until a final decision was reached. He admitted to maintaining a façade on social media, pretending that everything was fine in their relationship. "It was going on for a long while. We decided we do not want to show the people. Who knew if it did not happen. Maybe, it will become a different scenario. We were like until we reached to a point of end, we are not going to say anything. We will be like a normal couple on social media. Yes (I was faking it)," Chahal stated.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raj Shamani (@rajshamani)

The Strains of Ambition and Compatibility

The leg-spinner elaborated on the underlying issues that led to their divorce, citing a mismatch in their individual natures and the demands of their respective careers. "A relationship is like a compromise. If one gets angry, the other has to listen. Sometimes the nature of two people does not match. I was playing for India, she was also doing her. This was going on for 1-2 years," he explained. Chahal highlighted the difficulty of balancing personal life with professional ambitions, noting, "Two ambitious people can stay together. Everyone has their own lives. Everyone has their own goals. As a partner, you have to support it. You are working for something for 18-20 years, you cannot leave it for a relationship."

Denying Cheating Allegations and Upholding Values

One of the most hurtful rumors Chahal encountered during this period was the accusation of being a "cheater." He vehemently denied these claims, emphasizing his loyalty and respect for women. "When I was going through the divorce thing, people labelled me as a cheater. I have never cheated. You will get a more loyal person than me. For my loved ones, I think from my heart. I have never asked, just given. When you don't know, you are writing. I have two sisters, I know how to respect girls. Just because you are seen with someone, you will link up with someone and write for views," he asserted. Chahal added that he chose not to react publicly to these baseless allegations, fearing it would only encourage more speculation.

Battling Suicidal Thoughts and a Break from Cricket

The personal turmoil took a significant toll on Chahal's mental health. He revealed that he "needed a break from cricket" because he "was not able to concentrate" and "even on the ground, these things were on my mind. Divorce and 100 other things came to my mind." He shared a harrowing account of his struggle, stating, "For one month, I used to sleep for two hours. The rest of the day, I used to talk to my friends. Showed my anxiety to them. Shared my suicidal thoughts with them."

Chahal further detailed a distressing period of 40-45 days where he was "tired of my life," grappling with constant anxiety and crying. "Every day I cannot go through the same. Same things. Same anxiety. Crying for two hours. Sleep for 2-3 hours, and still same thing is still happening. I thought it was better it ended. This used to happen short-term earlier, like 1-2 days in a month. 40-45 days, this time it went on when I took a break from cricket. I hope such a phase when even my enemy does not see. I only had thoughts, some people do it," he emotionally shared, adding that he took the break to ensure the team wouldn't suffer due to his personal struggles.

Chahal and Dhanashree, who married in December 2020, officially divorced in March 2025. The spinner also addressed the viral "Be your own sugar daddy" T-shirt he wore to court, stating he wanted to send a message after "Something happened from the other side." His return to cricket saw him play a crucial role for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 2025 IPL. Chahal's raw honesty serves as a poignant reminder of the hidden battles public figures often face.

