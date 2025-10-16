'Maine bulaya hi nahi': Jasprit Bumrah snaps at photographers after Mumbai arrival ahead of Australia T20Is - Watch

This incident happened as Bumrah returned to Mumbai after being rested for the ODI series but before joining the squad for the T20Is starting October 29. The frustration stemmed mainly from being mobbed and hindered on his way to the vehicle.

Jasprit Bumrah, the pace ace of the Indian cricket team, is typically composed both on and off the field. However, the 31-year-old lost his temper when paparazzi obstructed his path as he attempted to reach his car at Mumbai airport on Wednesday. It's important to note that Bumrah is not included in India's ODI squad for the upcoming tour of Australia. After successfully concluding the two-match Test series against the West Indies with a 2-0 victory, he returned to his home in Mumbai from Delhi. Upon his arrival at the airport last night, Bumrah appeared frustrated by the photographers who were crowding him and hindering his exit.

A video that has gone viral on social media shows Jasprit Bumrah visibly upset with the photographers who intruded upon him as he exited Mumbai airport. Nevertheless, he maintained a calm demeanor, stating:

One of the paparazzi attempted to lighten the mood, commenting on Bumrah's irritated reaction by saying, "Bumrah bhai, aap bonus mein mile ho humein Diwali ke" (You are our Diwali bonus)."

However, this did little to ease the situation, as Bumrah responded, "Arey bhai, meri gaadi ke paas jaane do mujhe (Please let me go to my car)."

It is noteworthy that Jasprit Bumrah is included in India's T20I plans for the Australia tour, although he will not participate in the three-match ODI series there.

Additionally, Bumrah has been rested for the ODI series in Australia since he played in the Test series against the West Indies at home. The 31-year-old took seven wickets across four innings during the Tests held in Ahmedabad and Delhi from October 2 to October 14.

After a brief rest at his home in Mumbai, Bumrah is expected to depart for Australia shortly before the first T20I match on October 29. India is scheduled to play five T20Is against Australia from October 29 to November 8.

