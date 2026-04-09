'Maine bahut matches finish kiye hai': Babar Azam reacts angrily to Virat Kohli comparison during press meet

Babar Azam reacted strongly after a reporter asked why he cannot finish matches like Virat Kohli. The question sparked a tense exchange during the press interaction, with Babar addressing comparisons with the Indian star and defending his role in Pakistan’s batting lineup.

Babar Azam led Peshawar Zalmi in their Pakistan Super League clash with Hyderabad Kingsmen and, not surprisingly, was the team’s top scorer. He managed 43 runs off 37 balls—solid, though not spectacular. Peshawar were chasing 146, which isn’t exactly a mountain in T20 cricket, but even with Babar anchoring the innings, they didn’t seal the win until the very last ball.

After the match, as Babar sat down for the press conference, you could feel the tension. A reporter asked about his habit of getting good starts but failing to “finish games,” and then compared him to Virat Kohli, who, according to the reporter, always sees his team through. Babar didn’t hide his frustration. He cut the reporter off: “Finish these things. Keep these things to yourself. End the comparison and move on. It’s your misconception that I have not finished matches.”

BABAR RESPONDED TO A QUESTION ON KOHLI-BABAR COMPARISON



Journalist - "Virat Kohli comes with the same shot of game as you but he finishes the match which you lack. People compare him with you what are your views on the comparison?"



Babar Azam - "Let these things to… pic.twitter.com/A69fIV9urI — Abdullah. (@Abdullahh_56) April 8, 2026

Babar’s reaction pretty much sums up what it’s like to be a star cricketer in Pakistan right now—celebrated every time he sets up a win, but criticized whenever he falls short, especially in T20s. People talk about his strike rate or claim he shies away from responsibility on tough chases. It's almost like every innings is put under a microscope.

This season in the PSL, Babar has played two games and scored 82 runs at a strike rate of 126.15—not bad, but he hasn’t set the stage on fire with boundaries: just 10 fours and a single six.

Regarding the match, the Hyderabad Kingsmen faced their fourth straight defeat of the season, making them one of the two teams yet to secure a victory in PSL 2026. They managed to score 145 runs while batting first, despite being in a precarious position at 34/4 at one point, largely due to an impressive 58-run performance from Kusal Perera.

On the bowling front, they also performed admirably, pushing the match to a thrilling finish. Even with Babar's contribution, Zalmi required 14 runs in the final over, but Hunain Shah was unable to defend the total, allowing Iftikhar Ahmed's all-around performance to lead them to their second win of the season.

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