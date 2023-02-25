'Main unka coach thodi hu': Babar Azam does a Rohit Sharma in the press conference - Watch

Image Source: Twitter

Babar Azam shut down a reporter who asked him about Karachi Kings' poor form in the 2023 season of the Pakistan Super League. The journalist inquired about Babar's former franchise's struggles despite his departure. Babar was traded to Peshawar Zalmi (PZ) ahead of the 2023 season after a dismal campaign that saw them finish last in the table in 2022.

The Babar-led side had won a mere one match in 10 games during the tournament last year. Unfortunately, the Karachi-based franchise has seen no improvement in its fortunes this time around, having won only one game in five thus far.

"Main unka coach thodi hu? Aapse mujhse puch rahe hai unke baare mein. Aaj ke match ki baat karte hai (Am I their coach? Why are you asking me about them? let's talk about today's match)," Babar said to the journalist.

Babar's sharp retort to the reporter reminded fans of a similar remark made by Rohit Sharma during the 2019 World Cup. Rohit was left flabbergasted when a media representative asked for his advice on how Pakistani batters could extricate themselves from their current crisis. This moment served as a reminder of the intense rivalry between the two nations, and the passion that their respective fans have for the game of cricket.

"Agar main Pakistan ka coach bana toh bilkul bataunga (If I become Pakistan's coach, I will definitely tell you), " Rohit said.

The Peshawar Zalmi, led by Babar, have made a promising start to the tournament, currently sitting fourth in the table with two wins and two losses in four matches. The Multan Sultans are at the top of the table with four wins in five matches, followed by Islamabad United with three wins in four games. The defending champions, the Lahore Qalandars, have registered two wins and one loss so far in the league.

