Renowned Indian cricketer Virat Kohli recently reminisced about his first encounter with Sachin Tendulkar in the Indian dressing room, where some of his senior teammates played a prank on him, leaving him feeling embarrassed. Despite Kohli sharing this amusing anecdote on multiple occasions, the humor of the situation never fails to entertain.

During India's home ODI series against Sri Lanka in 2008, Kohli's senior teammates instructed him to bow down to Tendulkar when they introduced him. Taking the prank seriously, Kohli followed their instructions, only to see Tendulkar looking surprised by his actions.

As a young player in the early days of his career in the prestigious Indian dressing room, Kohli approached the legendary cricketer and bowed down before him.

"First time I met him, main pairon mein gir gaya unke (I fell on his feet). Maine kaha karna padhta hoga (I thought this might be the norm. Wo pichhe hat rahe hai, ki kya kar rahe ho tum (He moved back stunned, asking what I was doing. Main unko bhi nahi bol paa raha ki paaji mujhe bola thha karna padhta hai yaha pe (I couldn't tell him either that I was told this is the norm)," Kohli said while speaking to Gaurav Kapoor in an HSBC Bank event.

Virat recalling that prank while meeting Sachin sir, “mai pairon mai gir gaya unke” pic.twitter.com/Wysq0zoGJo November 7, 2024

"He gave all these guys a little bit. Irfan (Pathan) bhai was there, Bhajju pa (Harbhajan Singh) was there, Yuvi pa (Yuvraj Singh) of course and Munaf Patel. He used to be the one cheering from behind in his unique voice. Unhone sabne mereko fasaya (All of them pranked me)," Kohli added.

The talented batsman made his debut for India in 2008 during the ODI series against Sri Lanka. It didn't take long before he found himself sharing the field with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

