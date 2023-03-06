Search icon
'Main isko chhorunga nahi': Shoaib Akhtar recalls incident involving Pakistan star

Few days ago, Akhtar had slammed Babar for failing to speak proper English and claimed that this is an important reason why Babar is yet to become a ‘brand’ for Pakistan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 08:18 AM IST

'Main isko chhorunga nahi': Shoaib Akhtar recalls incident involving Pakistan star
Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has been in the news for the past few weeks for his scathing verbal attacks on captain Babar Azam and Pakistan team. Few days ago, Akhtar had slammed Babar for failing to speak proper English and claimed that this is an important reason why Babar is yet to become a ‘brand’ for Pakistan.

Akhtar then left everyone in shock as he said that Azam Khan should be made the captain of Pakistan. Azam is an attacking batter and he is in superb form in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League.

Now, Akhtar has revealed an unheard story involving him and Babar. “I still remember Babar used to come to the academy. Mudassar bhai would accompany him at the time. Once, I told Babar to bat in the nets, and specifically told him to not hit me for a straight drive,” Akhtar said as he started recalling the story on Suno News.

“But he's a natural batter who relies on his cover and straight drives. Soon, he hit me for one. Tab maine kaha, ‘main isko chhorunga nahi’ (Then I said, I won't spare you). Then, Mudassar bhai told Babar to come out varna ye maar dega ball (or else he will hit you),” Akhtar revealed.

Babar is currently leading the Peshawar Zalmi side in Pakistan Super League.

