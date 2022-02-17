'Main bol raha hu review le': Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma's camaraderie in 1st T20I - WATCH video

A lot has been said and written about the relationship between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the past. When Virat was the skipper of the team, he was constantly bombarded with questions regarding his equation with Sharma.

Now that Rohit has replaced Kohli in the hot seat, he's been quizzed again and again about the recent form of Virat. The duo have nonetheless maintained a healthy status quo nonetheless.

In fact, Indian cricket fans were in for a treat on Wednesday when they saw the camaraderie between Virat and Rohit as the two senior players discussed whether to take a review during the first T20I versus West Indies.

Ravi Bishnoi was bowling his first over to Roston Chase and one of the spinner's delivery went down the leg after which Rishabh Pant briskly dislodged the bails. Interestingly, the umpire Jayaraman Madanagopal signalled for a wide, however, Bishnoi and co flung out in appeal.

Rohit meanwhile, being the skipper was unsure however Virat seemed convinced and he also convinced Rohit to take a review. Thanks to the fact that the whole conversation happened near the stump mics, fans could hear the whole dialogue between the two.

"Main bol raha hu, tu review le (I’m saying it, you go ahead for the review)," Virat was heard saying to Rohit after which he took the review.

While the replays showed that Chase was well inside his crease when Pant dislodged the bails, it was good to see Kohli chipping in with his opinion strongly, and the two senior batters working in tandem.

Earlier, Kohli had convinced Rohit in a similar fashion during the 1st ODI, which resulted in Shamarh Brooks' dismissal.

Meanwhile, India were able to defeat West Indies by six wickets in the match, thanks to Rohit's brilliant knock of 40 runs in 19 deliveries, and debutant Ravi Bishnoi was rewarded with 'Man of the Match' award for picking up two wickets.