‘Mai tera, tu meri’: Hardik Pandya breaks news of his engagement to Natasa Stankovic in his latest post

Team India cricket Hardik Pandya has started his New Year with a bang, as the allrounder officially got engaged with his long speculated girlfriend Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday (January 1).

For a long time, Natasa belonged to Hardik's close friend circle and the cricketer also introduced her to his parents as well.

The 26-year-old is currently recovering from his lower back injury and is currently spending time with his loved ones before leaving for New Zealand with 'India A' side.

Pandya on Tuesday (December 31) took to Instagram and shared a series of posts, confirming his engagement with Stankovic.

"Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged,” HP's post read on IG.

In this post, the newly engaged couple can be seen as having a blissful time on a speedboat.

Hardik is currently in Dubai for the past few days and is spending his New Year 2020 in style.

A few months ago, Pandya successful underwent his surgery to treat a lower back issue which had got him ruled out of cricket and has last played for the 'Men In Blue' in a T20I series against South Africa but was not part of Team India's squad for their series against Bangladesh and West Indies.