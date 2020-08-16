'Mai Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hu': Harsha Bhogle decodes the song MS Dhoni chose to announce retirement

Indian commentator Harsha Bogle paid an incredibly poetic tribute to MS Dhoni after the former Team India skipper announced his retirement from international cricket.

The wicket-keeper-batsman had shared a video and captioned the post, "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired."

The video had the iconic song 'Mai Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hu' from Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kabhie Kabhie' playing in the background and in it, Dhoni shared his incredible journey in the Indian side including his run out in the last game against New Zealand in the World Cup 2019 semifinal.

Referring to the song from the announcement video, Harsha responded by saying that the CSK skipper is no way a 'Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar' and still has way more to offer to the sport.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

Dhoni was slated to return to the cricket field on March 29 during the IPL's opening match between CSK and Mumbai Indians. However, the tournament will now be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

He will continue to captain CSK in the IPL 2020.