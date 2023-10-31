'Mai India ki tareef...': Shoaib Akhtar praises Team India's performance in World Cup 2023

Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has commended India's dominant performance in the 2023 ICC World Cup, highlighting their unbeaten streak of six consecutive victories

Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has commended India's dominant performance in the 2023 ICC World Cup, highlighting their unbeaten streak of six consecutive victories. Topping the points table, India has showcased an exceptional display in all aspects of the game, despite a slightly underwhelming batting performance against England in their previous match in Lucknow.

Although India managed to post a modest 229/9 while batting first, their impressive bowling duo of Mohammed Shami (4/22) and Jasprit Bumrah (3/32) wreaked havoc on England's chase, leading India to a resounding 100-run victory. This defeat further compounded England's disappointing run in the tournament, as they have suffered five losses out of six matches, placing them on the brink of elimination.

Akhtar, in his analysis on his YouTube channel, praised the transformation of India's bowling strategy with the inclusion of Shami, emphasizing the formidable combination of Shami, Bumrah, Jadeja, and Yadav, which has significantly bolstered India's bowling attack. With Hardik Pandya currently nursing an ankle injury, Shami seized the opportunity, delivering standout performances, claiming five wickets against New Zealand and four against England.

"Log kehte hain aap India ki tareef karte hain. To kya tareef na karu? (people question me when I praise India, why shouldn't I?), said Akthar.

Emphasizing India's all-round prowess, Akhtar highlighted their ability to win matches not just through batting but also through a potent bowling attack. Looking ahead, with three round-robin matches remaining against Sri Lanka, South Africa, and the Netherlands, Akhtar expressed confidence that India is well positioned to secure their third ODI World Cup title, provided they maintain their winning momentum.

However, he cautioned against compromising the current bowling unit upon Pandya's return, suggesting that a partially fit Pandya might not be beneficial for the team's overall bowling strength. He advocated for maintaining the existing bowling combination, even if it meant potential adjustments in the batting lineup.

Responding to critics questioning his praise for the Indian team, Akhtar reiterated his admiration for India's exceptional performance, emphasizing their deserving accolades and admiration. India is slated to face Sri Lanka in their upcoming seventh match of the tournament on November 2 in Mumbai.