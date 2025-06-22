In a now-viral video shared by Star Sports on X, Pant's reaction to a wide delivery from Ravindra Jadeja can be seen.

India's star wicketkeer-batter Rishabh Pant showcased his playful side behind the stumps during the Headingley Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy on Sunday (June 21). The stump mic captured several of his witty comments to bowlers and fielders, providing amusing moments for viewers.

In a now-viral video shared by Star Sports on X, Pant's reaction to a wide delivery from Ravindra Jadeja can be seen. The left-arm spinner's ball, aimed wide down the leg-side, likely anticipating a big shot from England's aggressive opener Ben Duckett, required Pant to leap to his right to catch it.

Pant-Jadeja's hilarious banter

Pant humourously told Jadeja, "Mai bhi khel raha hu bhai, apne chauke ke chakkar mein mera chaukka mat dedena," which translates to (I am also playing, brother. In trying to save a four, don’t give my four).

The 27-year-old was referring to byes, where if he had missed the wide ball, Jadeja's delivery might have reached the boundary. Although byes are not credited to the bowler, they are counted against the wicketkeeper, regardless of the difficulty of the catch.

Shubman Gill said, "Abhi ye pura confused hai Jaddu bhai, kaunsi seedhi hai aur kaunsi udhar. Aayega iska!" (Now he’s completely confused, Jaddu brother, he doesn’t know which one will turn. He’ll get out soon!)

Ben Duckett was eventually dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah in the 29th over, edging the ball onto his stumps. Duckett's innings of 62 (94), which included nine boundaries, had given England significant momentum.

Bumrah was India’s only wicket-taker for the day with three wickets, following Pant and Gill's dismissals for 147 and 134, leading to a lower-order collapse, and India finishing with 471. England closed the day at 209/3, with Ollie Pope at 100.