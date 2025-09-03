'Mein aur MS Dhoni saath baith kar piyenge': Irfan Pathan’s cheeky response to 5-year-old hookah controversy

The controversy originally stemmed from a 2020 interview in which Pathan hinted at preferential treatment for players who joined Dhoni in hookah sessions, which fans took strongly, reopening old debates about team dynamics under Dhoni's captaincy.

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has finally spoken out about the controversy regarding his past ‘hookah’ comment about MS Dhoni, which has recently resurfaced and gone viral on social media. The comment, made in jest years ago, has ignited discussions online, leading Pathan to clarify the situation. Pathan, who was named Player of the Match during India's 2007 T20 World Cup victory, played his final international game in 2012 and announced his retirement at the age of 35 in 2020. The left-handed all-rounder was once seen as the next significant fast-bowling all-rounder following Kapil Dev, but persistent injuries and limited chances in the latter stages of his career hindered his advancement.

The clip of Pathan's interview with SportsTak resurfaced years later, where he sparked controversy by claiming that Dhoni smoked hookah and preferred those who participated in those sessions with him. It went viral on social media, igniting fan disputes and intense discussions online. Some fans accused Dhoni of favoritism in team selections, while others criticized Pathan for damaging the former captain’s reputation.

Pathan chose to take the situation lightly, making a joke about it when a fan attempted to tease him in a birthday post for Mohammed Shami.

A fan commented, "Pathan bhai woh hookey ka kya hua???" To which the former all-rounder responded, “Mein or @msdhoni sath Beth kar pienge;).”

Mein or @msdhoni sath Beth kar pienge;) September 3, 2025

Pathan also commented on the reemergence of the video, suggesting that potential PR motives and fan conflicts might be the reasons behind its sudden return online.

"Half decade old video surfacing NOW with a twisted context to the Statement. Fan war? PR lobby?" Pathan wrote on X.

Half decade old video surfacing NOW with a twisted context to the Statement. Fan war? PR lobby? — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 3, 2025

In that earlier interaction, Pathan reminisced about the limited chances he was given, recalling the 2008 CB series when he confronted Dhoni regarding media reports that indicated the captain was unhappy with his bowling. The clip made headlines as Pathan also suggested that Dhoni smoked hookah and showed a preference for players who joined him.

“I don't have a habit of setting up hookah in someone's room or talking about this. Everyone knows. Sometimes if you don't speak about it, it's better. A cricketer's job is to perform on the field and that is what I used to focus on," Pathan said.

Also read| 'Guys who aren’t brown skinned...': Robin Uthappa slams Michael Clarke for sharing sensitive IPL 'slapgate' video after 17 years