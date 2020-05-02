'Mahi didn’t want to play': Former BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad finally opens up about MS Dhoni's Team India exclusion

Ever since the announcement of central contracts for Team India by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been made, the one thing everyone noticed was the exclusion of Dhoni.

With questions over the wicketkeeper-batsman's retirement doing the rounds, the decision to exclude him just gave rise to more speculations.

However, in a recent interview, former BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad expressed his thoughts on how Mahi himself wanted some time away from the game which is why the board moved on.

"I am very very clear. I made it very very clear. We had a discussion and mahi didn’t want to play for sometime, so we moved on and then picked up Rishabh Pant and we’ve been backing him," Prasad said.

The 45-year old then went on to speak how KL Rahul's recent surge as Men In Blue's wicketkeeper-batsman in white-ball cricketer has raised fresh doubts over Dhoni's comeback into the national side.

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was supposed to act as a stepping stone for MS to showcase his worth and forge his way back into the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

But, due to the coronavirus outbreak, BCCI decided to postpone the kick-off the IPL 2020 until further notice.

"Now, that KL also has done extremely well in limited-overs that he played in NZ."

"So, it would’ve been nice had this IPL held and we would’ve seen Mahi’s old glimpses back but now it’s a tricky situation," Prasad claimed.

Since India's semi-final exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in August last year, MSD made himself unavailable for selection. During his break from cricket, the 38-year-old also served for the Indian Army too.