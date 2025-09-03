'Mahi bhai was hurling abuses': Ex-CSK star recalls how MS Dhoni’s temper flared in 2014 CLT20 match

Sharma, who played under Dhoni for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the time, revealed that Dhoni was furious over a particular on-field incident. The incident occurred during a group stage match against the Perth Scorchers.

MS Dhoni is widely recognized in the cricketing community as 'Captain Cool' – a title he earned through years of composed decision-making and unwavering calmness in high-pressure situations. However, even the most composed individuals can have their moments of frustration, and former Chennai Super Kings bowler Mohit Sharma has shared a surprising throwback to one such rare occasion.

In a recent chat with CricTracker, Mohit reminisced about an incident from the 2014 Champions League Twenty20 (CLT20) match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) held in Hyderabad. What began as a minor miscommunication quickly escalated into an unforgettable moment for Mohit.

"Being a young guy, you get excited when Mahi bhai loses his cool because it’s so rare,” Mohit chuckled. He recalled that during the match, Dhoni had instructed Ishwar Pandey to bowl the next over, but Mohit mistakenly believed the call was directed at him.

“I started my run-up thinking I was the one called, but Mahi bhai shouted that he had actually asked Ishwar to bowl. By that time, the umpire told me I had to complete the delivery since I had already started the run-up,” Mohit clarified.

What followed was entirely unexpected – MS Dhoni, the usually unflappable strategist, lost his temper.

“He gave me a few choice words – really let me have it,” Mohit said, still amused by the memory. “But then I took Yusuf Pathan’s wicket on the very first ball. Even during the celebration, Mahi bhai was still hurling abuses!” he added with a laugh.

Despite this rare display of anger, Mohit Sharma fondly reflects on his time under Dhoni’s captaincy. He attributes much of his understanding of the game to the former India captain.

"There’s so much you learn just by being around him. Mahi bhai doesn’t say much, but his mere presence teaches you how to manage pressure, how to read the game, and how to remain humble," Mohit shared.

At 36 years old, Mohit Sharma has experienced numerous highs and lows throughout his career. With 26 ODIs and 8 T20Is under his belt, along with 134 wickets in 120 IPL games, Mohit understands the importance of not looking too far into the future.

"I don’t think about the next year or two. I’ve learned that long-term plans don’t always work out as you expect. I just focus on the next two days, four days, or the next match," Mohit shared in a previous interview with ESPNCricinfo.

Also read| 'Mein aur MS Dhoni saath baith kar piyenge': Irfan Pathan’s cheeky response to 5-year-old hookah controversy