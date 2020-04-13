'Mahi Bhai was absolutely focused': Piyush Chawla reveals how CSK skipper MS Dhoni prepped in training for IPL 2020

Team India spinner Piyush Chawla lauded MS Dhoni's ability to produce match-like intensity in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) training camp as he prepped himself for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier Lague (IPL).

IPL 2020 was supposed to act as a stepping stone for Dhoni to showcase his worth and forge his way back into the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Board of Control for Cricket in India decided to postpone the kick-off the IPL 2020 till April 15, 2020.

"Mahi Bhai was absolutely focused, training purposefully and was looking really good. He was showing match-like intensity in the way he was batting and keeping and that was rubbing off on the others," official website of CSK quoted Chawla as saying.

Lakshmipathy Balaji, CSK's bowling coach, also claimed that Dhoni was looking forward to making his comeback and was training very hard to be fully fit for the competition.

"MS is a natural athlete and supremely fit. He did not look rusty, did not look one bit like he was away from the game. He was clearly looking forward to the season, the way he was training, batting, keeping and being involved with the team," Balaji said.

Ever since India's semi-final exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in August, MSD did not feature for the national side. During his break from cricket, the 38-year-old also served for the Indian Army too.

The opening match of this year's IPL was supposed to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.

On March 23, reports suggested that BCCI is also considering to further delay the league.

Prime Minister Modi has said that he has received suggestions from experts and all of them have recommended the extension of nationwide lockdown in India.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 8447 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 273 fatalities have been reported.