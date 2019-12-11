'Mahi bhai has promised me': Die-hard MS Dhoni fan wants 183 autographs from him to match cricketer's best ODI score

Former Team India skipper MS Dhoni has a crazy fan base all over the globe as his die-hard fans find new ways to immortalise their idol.

Bengaluru's Pranav Jain is also a cricket passionate fan who calls himself an MSDian and has decided to create a new record to show is love for the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman.

Pranav's mission right now is to get 183 autographs of Mahendra Singh Dhoni for a very special reason.

Dhoni's highest individual score in ODI cricket is 183* for India back in 2005 against Sri Lanka.

While speaking to PTI, the crazy MSD fan revealed that "Mahi bhai" has promised to fulfil his wish but with on condition.

"Mahi bhai has promised me 183 autographs but with a rider. He has told me "Jis din tera 183 complete hoga, tujhe aur koi autograph nahi milega". I am planning to get 10 autographs today and it will be 163," Jain said.

Jain already has 153 autographs of Dhoni and said he wants to reach his goal as soon as possible.

He already has Dhoni's signature on gloves, bats, posters, and sketches.

Ever since India's semi-final exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in August, MSD made himself unavailable for selection. During his break from cricket, the 38-year-old also served for the Indian Army too.

After being absent from the Indian squad which took on West Indies and South Africa in the past months, Dhoni also backed out from the Bangladesh and Windies home series.