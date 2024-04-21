'Mahi alag emotion hai....': Shivam Dube's wife Anjum Khan pens emotional note for Ex-CSK captain MS Dhoni

Anjum Khan took to social media on Saturday to share an emotional post dedicated to the legendary former India captain, MS Dhoni.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has captivated fans with his new hairstyle in the Indian Premier League 2024, reminiscent of his younger days. The 42-year-old former Chennai Super Kings captain has not only transformed his appearance but also his gameplay, coming out with a renewed vigor this season. Dhoni has been striking at a rate of over 250 plus in IPL 2024, showcasing his exceptional skills on the field.

In a recent match between CSK and Lucknow Super Giants, Dhoni once again proved his mettle. With just over two overs remaining in the first innings, he joined forces with Ravindra Jadeja, displaying remarkable speed and agility as they ran between the wickets. In the final over, Dhoni unleashed his power, scoring 16 runs off four deliveries from Yash Thakur.

The wife of CSK player Shivam Dube, Anjum Khan, took to social media to express her awe at Dhoni's legendary performance.

Despite the impressive performance of the wicketkeeper-batter, CSK struggled with their bowling. They failed to take early wickets, allowing LSG batters to build pressure. KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock formed a formidable partnership, achieving a 134-run stand, the highest first-wicket partnership in IPL 2024. Ultimately, LSG outperformed CSK, securing victory by eight wickets.

In August 2020, Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket, marking the end of an illustrious career. Notably, he holds the distinction of being the only captain to have led his team to victory in all three of ICC's major tournaments - the Champions Trophy, Cricket World Cup, and T20 World Cup.

Despite stepping away from international cricket, Dhoni remains an active player in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In a strategic move, he passed on the captaincy of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the IPL 2024 season.

