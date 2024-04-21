Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: Cameron Green takes stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Angkrish Raghuvanshi during KKR vs RCB match

RR vs MI IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

'Such cruelty...': AAP leader Atishi blames BJP for not giving insulin to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

'Mahi alag emotion hai....': Shivam Dube's wife Anjum Khan pens emotional note for Ex-CSK captain MS Dhoni

Made in Rs 20 crore, this film earned Rs 340 crore, won two National Film Awards, led to multiple controversies

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Cameron Green takes stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Angkrish Raghuvanshi during KKR vs RCB match

RR vs MI IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

'Mahi alag emotion hai....': Shivam Dube's wife Anjum Khan pens emotional note for Ex-CSK captain MS Dhoni

8 Bollywood blockbusters inspired by real love stories

Refreshing drinks to detoxify liver in summer

8 aerobic exercises to reduce belly fat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

'I was hurt': Chamkila actor Jashn Kohli comments on stereotypical depiction of Sikhs in Bollywood, says 'we were...'

Made in Rs 20 crore, this film earned Rs 340 crore, won two National Film Awards, led to multiple controversies

Meet actress who did top shows, became single mother after ugly divorce, now struggles financially, quit TV for...

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Mahi alag emotion hai....': Shivam Dube's wife Anjum Khan pens emotional note for Ex-CSK captain MS Dhoni

Anjum Khan took to social media on Saturday to share an emotional post dedicated to the legendary former India captain, MS Dhoni.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 21, 2024, 04:15 PM IST

article-main
Courtesy: Instagram @anjum1786
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has captivated fans with his new hairstyle in the Indian Premier League 2024, reminiscent of his younger days. The 42-year-old former Chennai Super Kings captain has not only transformed his appearance but also his gameplay, coming out with a renewed vigor this season. Dhoni has been striking at a rate of over 250 plus in IPL 2024, showcasing his exceptional skills on the field.

In a recent match between CSK and Lucknow Super Giants, Dhoni once again proved his mettle. With just over two overs remaining in the first innings, he joined forces with Ravindra Jadeja, displaying remarkable speed and agility as they ran between the wickets. In the final over, Dhoni unleashed his power, scoring 16 runs off four deliveries from Yash Thakur. 

The wife of CSK player Shivam Dube, Anjum Khan, took to social media to express her awe at Dhoni's legendary performance.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anjum Khan (@anjum1786)

Despite the impressive performance of the wicketkeeper-batter, CSK struggled with their bowling. They failed to take early wickets, allowing LSG batters to build pressure. KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock formed a formidable partnership, achieving a 134-run stand, the highest first-wicket partnership in IPL 2024. Ultimately, LSG outperformed CSK, securing victory by eight wickets.

In August 2020, Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket, marking the end of an illustrious career. Notably, he holds the distinction of being the only captain to have led his team to victory in all three of ICC's major tournaments - the Champions Trophy, Cricket World Cup, and T20 World Cup.

Despite stepping away from international cricket, Dhoni remains an active player in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In a strategic move, he passed on the captaincy of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the IPL 2024 season.

Also read| IPL 2024: Why Royal Challengers Bengaluru is wearing green jersey against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens?

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

14 killed in Israel's operation in West Bank, says Palestinian health ministry

Meet beedi worker's son who cracked UPSC exam in second attempt, secured AIR...

DNA TV Show: How deepfake videos emerged as potential threat during Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Will Iran-Israel crisis escalate into a war?

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase-1 voting: Check what's open and closed today

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement