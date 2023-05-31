Mahendra Singh Dhoni cried in the CSK dugout because...

Mahendra Singh Dhoni also said that the same thing happened in Chennai. (File)

Ravindra Jadeja scripted an unimaginable win for the Chennai Super Kings after he hit 10 runs in the last two balls of the match, delivering the team its fifth title. Many were thinking that MS Dhoni -- the most successful captain in Indian cricket -- would play his last match this IPL. However, he hinted that he still has some cricket left in him. Asked if he would be around for another IPL, he said he will give himself another 6-7 months to decide if he wants to continue playing cricket or hang his batting and keeping gloves.

In an interview on Monday night, Dhoni revealed that he cried in the dugout during IPL matches.

He said he got emotional as it was the last part of his around two-decade-long international career.

"It started over here and when I was playing in the first game, I just walked around and the full house was chanting my name, my eyes filled with water and I just stood there in the dugout for a while. I took my time and then I realised, I want to enjoy it," he said.

Dhoni also said that the same thing happened in Chennai.

"It was my last game there but it will be good to come back and play whatever I can," he added.

The Gujarat Titans, batting first, scored 214. Chennai was asked to chase 171 in 15 overs after rain interrupted the game in the very first over of the second innings. In the last over it seemed GT will sail through. However, the allrounder pulled off a famous win.