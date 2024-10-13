Jayawardene previously held the position of head coach at Mumbai Indians from 2017 to 2022 before transitioning to the role of global head of performance for the franchise.

Renowned former Sri Lankan captain Mahela Jayawardene has returned to lead the coaching staff at Mumbai Indians, taking over from South Africa's Mark Boucher for the upcoming IPL 2025 season. During Boucher's tenure, Mumbai Indians finished at the bottom of the IPL points table in 2024, with Hardik Pandya as captain.

Jayawardene previously held the position of head coach at Mumbai Indians from 2017 to 2022 before transitioning to the role of global head of performance for the franchise. His wealth of experience and leadership qualities make him a valuable asset to the team as they strive for success in the upcoming season.

"My journey within the MI family has always been one of evolution. In 2017, the focus was on bringing together a talented group of individuals to play the best cricket ever and we did very well," Jayawardene said in a statement.

"Now to return, at the same moment in history, where we look ahead at the future and the opportunity to further strengthen the love of MI, build on the vision of the owners, and continue to add to the history of Mumbai Indians, is an exciting challenge I am looking forward to," he added.

During his tenure, Mark Boucher played a crucial role in leading the Mumbai Indians to victory in the IPL three times - in 2017, 2019, and 2020. Boucher served as the head coach of the franchise during the IPL seasons of 2023 and 2024. In 2023, the five-time champions reached the playoffs but were defeated in the second qualifier by the Gujarat Titans. Unfortunately, in 2024, the Mumbai Indians struggled, winning only four out of 14 games and finishing at the bottom of the standings.

Speaking on the move of bringing Jayawardene back, Akash Ambani said, "We are thrilled to have Mahela back as the Head Coach of Mumbai Indians. With our global teams having found their footing within their ecosystems, the opportunity to bring him back to MI arose. His leadership, knowledge, and passion for the game have always benefited MI. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Mark Boucher for his contribution over the last two seasons. His expertise and dedication were pivotal during his time, and has now become an integral member of the MI family."

In 2022, Jayawardene assumed the role of Global Head of Performance for the MI franchise worldwide. During his tenure, the franchise achieved success by winning trophies in various leagues, including MI (WPL), MI NY (MLC), and MIE (ILT20).

