IPL Auction 2021: Purely on skill basis? Mahela Jayawardene explains why Mumbai Indians bought Arjun Tendulkar

Among the eight franchises that sat at the auction table, one team that had only a few holes to fill was Mumbai Indians (MI). With their main core team intact, the side picked up Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, and Piyush Chawla.

They also picked Arjun Tendulkar, son of former legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar. The young lad was the last name on the list and was purchased for his base price of 20 lakh in the mini-auction of IPL on Thursday.

While many criticised the purchase terming it as 'nepotism', MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene, had something else to say. Backing the buy, the former Sri Lankan cricketer said, the side picked Arjun Tendulkar purely on the basis of his skill sets.

"We've looked at it purely on a skill basis. I mean, there is going to be a big tag on his head because of Sachin. But, luckily, he's a bowler, not a batsman. So I think Sachin will be very proud if he could bowl like Arjun," ESPNcricinfo quoted Jayawardene as saying.

"I think it's going to be a learning process for Arjun. He just started playing for Mumbai, and now the franchise. He will learn the ropes; he will evolve. He's still young. A very focused young man," he further said.

"We have to give him time and hopefully not put a lot of pressure on him either. Just let him evolve and work his way up, and that's what we're there to help him to do," Jayawardene added.

"I would like to thank the coaches, owners and the support staff for showing faith in me." Arjun Tendulkar shares his thoughts on joining MI #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/fEbF6Q1yUF — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 18, 2021

Before the purchase, Arjun was a Mumbai Indians net bowler. "I have spent a lot of time in the nets, trying to teach him some tricks of the trade, he is a hardworking kid, he is keen on learning, it is an exciting part. The added pressure of being Sachin Tendulkar's son will always be on him, it is something he needs to live with, the environment of the team will help him. It will help him become a good cricketer, how many times a youngster gets picked in the auction and everyone is talking about him, he has to prove himself and he has to show everyone he has the goods," Mumbai Indians' Director of Cricket Operations, Zaheer Khan said during a virtual press conference.

When asked about acquiring all-rounder Jimmy Neesham, Zaheer said: "He is someone who has capabilities of a good all-rounder, it is all about timing, we have timed it well. Neesham has the capabilities and that is what we all think, hence the opportunity. It is all about timing, it is all about getting a chance to prove yourself."