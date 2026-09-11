Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde felicitates Virat Kohli in London, hails India icon as 'down-to-earth'

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde felicitated Virat Kohli during his London visit and praised the India star as a “down-to-earth” personality. Shinde also held discussions with Kohli on welfare schemes and initiatives, highlighting the cricketer’s contribution beyond the sporting arena.

Virat Kohli met with Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, in London. Shinde is on a three-day official visit to the city, using his time to connect with business leaders and promote investment opportunities in Maharashtra.

Shinde felicitates Kohli

During their meeting, Shinde honored Kohli in the traditional way—he draped a ceremonial shawl around Kohli’s shoulders and handed him a bouquet. According to ANI, their conversation focused on sports and infrastructure in Maharashtra.

#WATCH | Star Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in London.



They discussed a range of issues, including sports and infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/JAxC4cuTdy — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2026

There was also a moment caught on tape where someone in the background asked Kohli if he could do something for government schools. Kohli replied that they’ve already discussed the matter.

Shinde praises Kohli’s humility

Later, Shinde spoke about his interaction with Kohli, describing him as a humble and down-to-earth cricketer. He mentioned how he briefed Kohli on Maharashtra’s welfare schemes and ongoing infrastructure projects. These include the ‘Third Mumbai’ near the airport, Atal Setu, the Balasaheb Thackeray Samruddhi Mahamarg, the coastal road, the expanding metro, and new initiatives in education and health. Shinde said Kohli noted the remarkable pace of development in Maharashtra.

#WATCH | London: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde says, "Virat Kohli lives in London, and when he learned that I am here, he met me for a goodwill visit. I was delighted that such a big Indian cricketer, the one with the most centuries, is so down-to-earth. We had met before,… https://t.co/lzNbcdWo7n pic.twitter.com/ajmA69DOiY — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2026

Kohli and Anushka’s move to London

Born and raised in Delhi, Kohli played Ranji Trophy cricket for the city before marrying Anushka Sharma and moving to Mumbai. His childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, even called Kohli a “gift” from Delhi to Mumbai.

In 2024, Kohli and Anushka reportedly relocated to London. Dr Shriram Nene, Madhuri Dixit’s husband, said the move was about privacy and normalcy for their family. Nene explained, “They were thinking about moving to London because they can’t enjoy their success (here). And we appreciate what they go through, because anything they do attracts attention. We almost become isolated,” he said in a chat with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia.

Since then, Kohli and Anushka have often been spotted in London.

Kohli’s performance in England ODIs

Kohli’s last ODI action was during a series against England. After a rough start with just five runs in the first match, he recovered with back-to-back fifties—scoring 65 and 74 in the next two games. Right now, Kohli plays only ODIs at the international level, and he’s expected to return when India take on the West Indies in an ODI series starting 27 September.

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