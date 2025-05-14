In the meeting, the Chief Minister expressed happiness in meeting India's ODI captain Rohit Sharma and wished him success in his cricket career. Fadnavis also formally honored Rohit for his contributions to Indian cricket.

Former Indian Test cricketer Rohit Sharma met with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence, Varsha, in Mumbai. Following their meeting, Fadnavis took to X to share photographs from the occasion and praised Rohit for the exceptional skills he has demonstrated throughout his Test career. During the meeting, the Chief Minister expressed his delight in engaging with India's ODI captain and extended his best wishes for Rohit's continued success in the sport. Fadnavis also honored Rohit with a formal felicitation, recognizing his contributions to Indian cricket.

"It was great to welcome, meet and interact with Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma at my official residence, Varsha. I extended my best wishes to him on his retirement from Test cricket and for continued success in the next chapter of his journey!" Fadnavis wrote in his post on X.

Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 7, marking the end of a significant chapter in his illustrious career. Over the course of 67 Test matches since his debut in 2013, Rohit accumulated an impressive 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, including 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries. His fortunes in red-ball cricket transformed in 2019 when he took on the role of opening batsman, leading to a remarkable surge in his run-scoring ability.

During the World Test Championship (WTC), Rohit concluded his Test career as India's leading run-scorer, amassing 2,716 runs in 69 innings at an average of 41.15, which included nine centuries and eight fifties. Notably, his only double-century in the format was achieved after he began opening the innings.

As captain, Rohit also excelled with the bat, scoring 1,254 runs in 24 matches, featuring four centuries and four half-centuries. His most prolific years came under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, during which he scored 2,397 runs at an impressive average of nearly 49, including six centuries, one of which was a double ton.

While Rohit has stepped away from Test cricket, he continues to represent the Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Currently, the Mumbai Indians are positioned third in the IPL 2025 points table.

