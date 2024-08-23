Twitter
Arshad Warsi disables Instagram comments on family photo after Prabhas fans troll him for his 'joker' comment

'You have big influence, can stop Putin': Ukraine President Zelenskyy to India after meeting PM Modi in Kyiv

Maharaja Trophy: Manish Pandey's Hubli Tigers beat Bengaluru Blasters in historic triple super-over thriller

Catalog migration strategies for e-commerce businesses

Sagar Sinha advocates for educative content creation

HomeCricket

Cricket

Maharaja Trophy: Manish Pandey's Hubli Tigers beat Bengaluru Blasters in historic triple super-over thriller

Following a thrilling 40 overs of play that resulted in a tie, both teams proceeded to engage in not just one or two, but three super overs to determine the winner.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 10:00 PM IST

Maharaja Trophy: Manish Pandey's Hubli Tigers beat Bengaluru Blasters in historic triple super-over thriller
Courtesy: X @maharaja_t20
The Karnataka Maharaja Trophy 2024 made history with an unforgettable moment as three super overs unfolded during the intense match between Manish Pandey's Hubli Tigers and Mayank Agarwal-led Bengaluru Blasters on Friday at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Following a thrilling 40 overs of play that resulted in a tie, both teams proceeded to engage in not just one or two, but three super overs to determine the ultimate victor of the clash. In the end, the Hubli Tigers emerged triumphant, showcasing their resilience and skill in a truly remarkable display of cricket prowess.

The Bengaluru Blasters and Hubli Tigers were evenly matched, both scoring 164 runs in their allotted overs. The tension escalated as Kranthi Kumar was run-out on the last ball, leading to a thrilling super over.

Despite two super overs failing to determine a winner, the Blasters and Tigers continued to battle it out. In the first super over, the Blasters scored 10/1, only for Hubli to match their score. The second super over saw Hubli bat first, scoring 8/0, with the Blasters responding with 8/1.

The deadlock persisted until the third super over, where the Blasters managed to score 12/1. However, it was Hubli who emerged victorious, with Manvanth Kumar hitting a crucial four on the final ball to secure the win with four runs needed.

