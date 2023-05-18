Search icon
Magnificent Virat Kohli century helps Royal Challengers Bangalore to dominant win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kohli's record-breaking sixth century was the highlight of the match, as he smashed 100 runs off just 63 balls.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 18, 2023, 11:17 PM IST

In a stunning display of cricketing prowess, Virat Kohli led the Royal Challengers Bangalore to a resounding victory over the SunRisers Hyderabad, bringing them one step closer to the coveted IPL playoffs. 

Kohli's record-breaking sixth century was the highlight of the match, as he smashed 100 runs off just 63 balls. RCB's captain, Faf du Plessis, was equally impressive, hitting 71 runs off 47 deliveries to complement Kohli's performance. Together, they put on a remarkable 172-run partnership for the first wicket, allowing RCB to chase down a total of 187 with four balls to spare.

Earlier in the match, Heinrich Klaasen had put up a valiant fight for the SunRisers, slamming his maiden IPL century and powering his team to a total of 186/5. Klaasen's impressive knock of 104 runs off just 51 balls, including eight fours and six sixes, was a testament to his skill and determination. 

However, Michael Bracewell's brilliant bowling in the fourth over of the innings proved too much for Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Traiptahi, as they were both dismissed.

Overall, it was a thrilling match that showcased the best of cricketing talent. Kohli and du Plessis' outstanding performance, combined with Klaasen's impressive century, made for an unforgettable game that will be remembered by fans for years to come.

