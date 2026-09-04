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'Made them a laughingstock': Nasser Hussain slams PCB over Pakistan's worsening situation

Nasser Hussain has criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board over its handling of the situation involving Pakistan cricket. The England captain said the PCB’s actions have worsened matters and made the board a laughingstock, sparking fresh debate over its decisions and administration as well.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 04, 2026, 10:28 AM IST

'Made them a laughingstock': Nasser Hussain slams PCB over Pakistan's worsening situation
Courtesy: X
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Nasser Hussain, the former England captain has become the latest to publicly criticize the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the way it responded after Pakistan lost the first two Tests of the three-match series in England. Following defeats at Headingley and Lord's, the PCB made the dramatic decision to send seven players and two coaches home, a move that’s drawn criticism from fans and experts everywhere.

The list of those axed includes Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, and Imam-ul-Haq. Test coach Sarfaraz Ahmed was also replaced by Mike Hesson, who’ll take charge for the third Test in Birmingham starting September 9.

The drama didn’t stop there. Aaqib Javed, the PCB’s director of high performance, openly criticized Imam on live television, questioning his commitment to the team. Imam had suffered a calf strain on the first day at Lord's, which kept him out of both innings. His actions on the fourth day—when cameras caught him batting in the nets before play—raised eyebrows about the seriousness of his injury. Stuart Broad, the former England pacer, called Imam’s warm-up routine “for show.”

On the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast, Hussain didn’t hold back. He said Pakistan has turned itself into a laughingstock with the PCB’s recent actions and decisions under chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

“I don’t think after Headingley the world was laughing at Pakistan,” Hussain said. “My frustration at Lord’s was about their lack of fight—it wasn’t to mock them, but to point out that a great cricketing nation was heading in the wrong direction. But with what’s happened now, they’ve made themselves a joke. They’ve made it worse.”

He also addressed the Imam situation directly. “I just can’t believe the director of high performance can go on TV and run his own player down like that. Either he’s injured or he isn’t,” Hussain said.

“With other touring teams, when you ask about an injured player, you usually get a straight answer—he’s had a scan, he’ll bat if needed, that sort of thing. The way Imam has been treated is just ridiculous. You have to look after your players. Show some respect.”

Also read| Devajit Saikia breaks silence on Asian Games accommodation row; BCCI ready with big move

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