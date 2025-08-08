'Maarta reh, maarta reh': Harshit Rana details fiery duel with Mitchell Starc in Perth Test, Virat Kohli’s role revealed

Rana bowled several aggressive bouncers at Starc, including one that hit Starc’s helmet. In response, Starc sledge-played by saying, "I bowl faster than you. I've got a long memory," referring to his pace and the rivalry that ensued.

Indian pacer Harshit Rana recently opened up about his intense and memorable on-field duel with Australian speedster Mitchell Starc during the first Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, held at Perth's Optus Stadium. The incident became iconic not only for the fierce competition but for the spirited encouragement from India’s senior players.

Rana, making his Test debut, rattled Starc with a barrage of aggressive short-pitched deliveries, including a couple of bouncers that struck the Australia star’s helmet. Starc, who is Rana’s former IPL teammate from Kolkata Knight Riders, responded with some sharp sledging. Smiling but firm, Starc said to Rana, “I bowl faster than you. I’ve got a long memory.” This sly warning was repeated over two consecutive overs, establishing a tense but respectful rivalry between the two pacers.

Speaking on the BeerBiceps podcast, Rana recounted the moment vividly: “I bowled a bouncer at him after a long time. One of them hit his helmet. When he sledged, I just laughed it off. But while I was walking back for my run-up, I thought, ‘Mar gaya. Ab ye maarega mujhe bouncer’” (I’m dead, now he will bowl bouncers at me). However, he found unexpected support from senior teammates Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, who were stationed in the slip cordon. Rana said, “Virat bhai and KL bhai kept shouting ‘maarta reh, maarta reh, idhar hi maar isko’” (keep hitting him at the same spot). Jokingly, Rana added, “I was like ‘Bhaiya aap toh khel loge, mere lagegi sar pe!’” (You both will play him easily, I’ll get hit on the helmet!).

Despite the high-pressure exchange and the heat of sledging, Rana stayed composed and eventually dismissed Starc for 26 runs, providing a crucial breakthrough for India. He later confirmed that Starc did return the favor by hitting Rana on the helmet in the next Test match.

Harshit experienced a tumultuous journey with the Indian cricket team. He received opportunities in Australia, where some of his performances garnered significant praise. Nevertheless, he has frequently been in and out of the team since that time.

In the recently finished Test series against England, he was added to the squad as a backup. However, he was subsequently released. In terms of white-ball cricket, he continues to be part of the squad and was a member of the team that won the Champions Trophy.

