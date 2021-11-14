WATCH: 'Maaro mujhe maaro' fame Pakistan fan Momin Saqib says THIS after team's loss to Australia in semis

Riding on the unbeaten streak in the Group 2 stage, Pakistan were high on confidence to make it to the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. However, 'ekdum se waqt badal diye jazbaat badal diye zindagi badal di' after the Men in Green lost to Australia in the semi-finals.

While the loss hit the Pakistani fans hard, it hit like a truck to fan Momin Saqib, who has been a die-hard supporter of the team.

The lad rose to fame during the ICC World Cup in England in 2019 with his 'maaro mujhe maaro' dialogue after Pakistan's loss and now has come back again with another video.

However, this time, instead of trolling the side over fitness issues or playing poor cricket, he rather said he was disappointed that despite playing superb cricket, they are on their way back home.

Sharing a series of videos on his Instagram, Momin can be seen sitting sadly and trying to get over the loss. In one of his videos, he says he has no hard feelings against the team.

He said, "I don't feel like going home now. Pakistan lost the match so naturally, I will feel sad. But the boys played really good cricket, they won back-to-back games. I don't have any hard feelings against the team, they played very good cricket."

He further said, "They are our champions, and we love them. Tonight also we played very well, would have been good if we had won but we still love them."

In another video, Saqib even went on to send a message to those fans who were targetting Hasan Ali for dropping Wade's catch. He said, "No one has the right to attack someone's family for their performance on the field."

He added that there is a difference between abusing a player and criticising him and one must not cross the line while criticising someone.

As far as the Babar Azam-led side is concerned, they had played well in the semis clash too, however, Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis proved to be lethal in the final overs as Australia went past the winning mark with one over to spare.