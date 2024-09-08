Twitter
'Quit Congress or...': Olympic wrestler Bajrang Punia receives threat message days after joining party

Rishabh Pant returns, RCB star receives maiden call-up as India's squad for 1st Test vs Bangladesh announced

Mukesh Ambani's Rs 214000 crore company teams up with this foreign firm, to invest Rs 3 crore in...

Meet Indian man, who bought luxury Rs 115 crore sea-facing apartment in Mumbai, near homes of celebrities, he is...

'Maa kasam kha le, nahi lega': Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav's hilarious stump-mic banter goes viral - Watch

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

10 animals you won't believe exist

9 films on tragic lives of Indian celebs

8 vegetarian foods that help control blood sugar naturally

'खइके पान बनारस वाला' गाने पर ठुमके लगाते नजर आए BJP विधायक, डांस का Video हुआ वायरल

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

Nicole Kidman skips receiving Best Actress award at Venice Film Festival due to her mother's death: 'I am in shock'

Mr Bachchan OTT release: Ravi Teja-starrer box office disaster to stream online soon, but there's a catch

Cricket

Cricket

'Maa kasam kha le, nahi lega': Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav's hilarious stump-mic banter goes viral - Watch

Known for his lively demeanor and constant chatter on the stump-mic, Pant's playful banter was on full display during today's Duleep Trophy match.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 08, 2024, 09:06 PM IST

'Maa kasam kha le, nahi lega': Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav's hilarious stump-mic banter goes viral - Watch
Courtesy: X/Screengrab
Rishabh Pant made a triumphant return to red-ball cricket after a 21-month hiatus during the initial round of matches in the 2024 Duleep Trophy. The talented Indian wicketkeeper-batsman featured in the India B squad, captained by Abhimanyu Eashwaran, which emerged victorious against India A at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Pant is not only recognized as one of the premier wicketkeeper-batsmen in the world of Test cricket, but also as a captivating entertainer on the field. His presence at the crease keeps fans on the edge of their seats, while his antics behind the stumps never fail to amuse.

Known for his lively demeanor and constant chatter on the stump-mic, Pant's playful banter was on full display during today's Duleep Trophy match. Kuldeep Yadav, Pant's teammate in the Indian national team and the Delhi Capitals, found himself at the receiving end of Pant's humorous remarks, adding an element of light-heartedness to the intense competition.

During the final moments of the match on Sunday, the amusing banter between Pant and Kuldeep garnered widespread attention on social media. As Kuldeep focused on batting to secure a victory for India A, Pant displayed his playful nature. The Indian wicketkeeper directed his teammates to close in and prevent Kuldeep from scoring any runs. In response to Pant's instructions, Kuldeep humorously declared that he would not attempt to take a single run.

“Kha le Maa kasam Nahi lega (Take mother swear that you will not take a single)," said Pant.

A few minutes later, Pant and Kuldeep engaged in another animated conversation, during which Pant instructed his fielders to allow him to take a single as he had devised a brilliant plan. Kuldeep, in turn, questioned Pant's apparent stress.

India B emerged victorious over India A by a margin of 76 runs in the recent game. Pant's performance in the first innings was lackluster, as he only managed to score seven runs with the bat. However, he redeemed himself in the second innings with a quick-fire knock of 61 runs off just 47 balls. On the other hand, Kuldeep was only able to secure one wicket throughout the match.

The standout player of the game was Musheer Khan, who delivered an impressive performance by scoring 181 runs in the first innings on his Duleep Trophy debut for India B. Despite being on the losing side, Akash Deep had a remarkable outing, taking a total of nine wickets in the match (4 in the first innings, 5 in the second innings) and contributing with a quick-fire knock of 43 runs off 42 balls in the second innings.

Also read| 'I’ve done my part...': CSK star all-rounder bids adieu to international cricket

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Watch: Angry Karan Aujla stops live concert after fan throws shoe at him, asks him for 'one-on-one' fight

India emerges as second-largest global 5G smartphone market, overtakes...

'Gloating at her loss...': Bajrang Punia hits back at Brij Bhushan after he makes 'cheating' claims at Vinesh Phogat

Meet man, who heads Rs 6805250 crores company, set to become world's first trillionaire by this year, he is...

Vicky Kaushal praises Gurdas Maan's song 'Main Hi Jhoothi' from his album Sound of Soil: 'Evergreen Maan Saab'

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

Apple to Amazon: First products launched by big tech giants

Made in Rs 82 crore, this superstar's film crashed after bumper opening, debutant actress left Bollywood, film earned...

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

