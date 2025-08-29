Add DNA as a Preferred Source
'Lungs would burn': AB de Villiers calls India's new fitness drill Bronco Test 'one of the worst'

In his latest YouTube video on his channel, the former South African cricketer opined about the newly introduced Bronco Test in Indian cricket for fitness assessment.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 04:53 PM IST

'Lungs would burn': AB de Villiers calls India's new fitness drill Bronco Test 'one of the worst'
Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers recently opined about the Bronco Test, which is a new fitness drill BCCI is planning to introduce for Indian cricketers, and termed it 'one of the worst'. Strength and conditioning coach Adrian Le Roux introduced this test in Indian cricket. Talking about the Bronco Test on his YouTube channel, ABD revealed that he was introduced to the fitness test earlier in his career. ''I actually didn't even know when the team told me about it. I said, ‘What is a Bronco Test?’ But when they explained it to me, I knew exactly what it was. I've been doing it ever since I was 16 years old,'' he said.

 

Sharing his experience of the test, which at times left him gasping for air, ABD further said, ''Over here in South Africa, we call it the sprint repeat ability test. It’s one of the worst you can do. I very clearly remember at the University of Pretoria, also at SuperSport Park, in the cold winter mornings of South Africa in particular, where there’s not a lot of oxygen. The altitude here is, I think, 1,500 meters above sea level. So, not a lot of oxygen, and those lungs would burn.''

 

Difference between Bronco Test and Yo-Yo Test

 

In the Bronco Test, the athlete is required to complete five continuous sets of shuttle runs - 20m, 40m, and 60m - covering a total of 1,200 metres. On the other hand, the Yo-Yo Test involves 20m shuttle runs with short and recovery periods, and the fitness assessment ends when the athlete can no longer maintain the required speed.

 

