Lungi Ngidi’s emotional post goes viral after nasty injury in DC vs PBKS match

Delhi Capitals pacer Lungi Ngidi shared an emotional message on social media after suffering a nasty injury during the IPL 2026 clash against Punjab Kings. The incident during the high-intensity DC vs PBKS match left fans concerned as the South African quick walked off the field.

South African fast bowler Lungi Ngidi calmed nerves after his scary fall against Punjab Kings, letting everyone know he’s “all good” following his head injury during the IPL match. On Sunday, Ngidi took to Instagram to thank fans and reassure them after the incident during Delhi Capitals’ game on Saturday.

“Thank you for the messages, all good,” Ngidi posted on his Instagram story—the first time he’s spoken up since the injury—putting everyone’s minds at ease.

After that rough landing on the back of his head and neck at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Ngidi spent some time at BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital. Delhi Capitals' chairman and co-owner Kiran Kumar Grandhi even stopped by to check on him. The doctors discharged Ngidi later that day.

Delhi definitely felt his absence on the field. The injury happened pretty early in Punjab’s chase, when Ngidi went for a high catch off Priyansh Arya’s shot in Axar Patel’s over. He backpedaled but couldn’t quite get in position, stretched awkwardly, and landed hard. The game stopped for more than 10 minutes while medical staff took care of him, and DC brought in Vipraj Nigam as a concussion substitute.

Meanwhile, PBKS made history at Arun Jaitley Stadium, powered by KL Rahul’s unbeaten 152, an explosive stand between openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, and a quickfire 71 not out from captain Shreyas Iyer. They chased down 265—a record in IPL history.

Ngidi’s been an important part of the Capitals’ attack this season, picking up seven wickets in as many games, with an average of 29.42 and an economy just under nine. The good news is, he’s already back on his feet and grateful for all the support.

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