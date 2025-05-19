LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 Live Streaming: Lucknow Super Giants will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 61st match of IPL 2025 at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Match 61 of the IPL 2025 season will feature a clash between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on May 19. This encounter marks the second meeting between the two teams in the current IPL season. In their previous matchup, LSG secured a decisive five-wicket victory, successfully chasing down a target of 191 runs in just 16.1 overs.

As the tournament progresses, LSG finds itself in a challenging position, currently occupying the seventh spot on the points table with five wins and six losses. To maintain their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs, they must win all their remaining matches.

Conversely, the Sunrisers Hyderabad, who were the runners-up in the previous season, have already been eliminated from playoff contention. They currently sit in eighth place on the points table, with three wins and seven losses to their name.

Live Streaming details

When will LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match take place?

The LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match will take place on Monday, May 19. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match take place?

The LSG vs SRHI PL 2025 match will take place at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Which channels will broadcast LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match?

The LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match be available?



The LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Pitch report

The Ekana Cricket Stadium's pitch is looking pretty good for batting this year, which is a nice change from previous seasons when bowlers seemed to dominate. This time around, it’s creating a more even playing field between batters and bowlers, leading to some exciting matches. So far, teams that batted first have clinched victory 8 times, while those chasing have come out on top 10 times, with an average score of 168 runs.

Weather report

On Monday evening, the temperature in Lucknow is expected to reach 32 degrees Celsius, accompanied by a humidity level of 40 percent. Additionally, there is only a 2 percent chance of rain, indicating favorable conditions for an uninterrupted game.

Squads

LSG: Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (c and wk), David Miller, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Avesh Khan, Abdul Samad, Aryan Juyal, Akash Deep, Himmat Singh, Manimaran Siddharth, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Yuvraj Chaudhary, RS Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Matthew Breetzke, Akash Maharaj Singh, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Shardul Thakur, William ORourke

SRH: Heinrich Klaasen, Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Chahar, Simarjeet Singh, Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Atharva Taide, Sachin Baby, Aniket Verma, Wiaan Mulder, Smaran Ravichandran, Harsh Dubey

