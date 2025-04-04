LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Live Streaming: Lucknow Super Giants will face Mumbai Indians in the 16th match of IPL 2025 at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The Lucknow Super Giants, currently positioned at sixth place on the points table, are set to face the formidable Mumbai Indians on Friday, April 4th, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The Super Giants will enter the match following a defeat in their previous encounter. Led by Rishabh Pant, the team suffered a disappointing loss to the Punjab Kings at home, resulting in the Kings securing their second victory of the season. Going up against the five-time champions, the Mumbai Indians, the LSG will be striving to secure their second win of the season.

On the other hand, the Mumbai Indians commenced the season with two consecutive losses. However, they bounced back with a resounding victory over the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders to regain their momentum.

Live Streaming details

When will LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match take place?

The LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match will take place on Friday, April 4. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match take place?

The LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match will take place at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Which channels will broadcast LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match?

The LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match be available?



The LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Pitch report

Teams at this ground have had success both batting first and chasing, with seven wins for the team batting first and six wins for the chasing team out of 14 IPL games. The wicket is now considered batting-friendly after being relayed before the 2023 ODI World Cup, providing good bounce and support for both batsmen and bowlers. The fast bowlers and spinners will have something to work with in the first six overs. The ground initially had uneven bounce in the 2023 IPL match, making it difficult for batsmen. Players like Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Vignesh Puthur, and Ravi Bishnoi will utilize the ground's dimensions, which are decent in size compared to other Indian venues.

Weather report

Expect partly cloudy skies. Daytime temperatures will hover around 38 degrees Celsius, while at night, it’ll cool down to about 22 degrees Celsius.

Squads

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Bevon Jacobs, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Manimaran Siddharth, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Deep, Mayank Yadav, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni

