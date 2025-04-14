LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 Live Streaming: Lucknow Super Giants will face struggling Chennai Super Kings in the 30th match of IPL 2025 at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to face off against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 30 of the IPL 2025 at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 14. LSG is currently riding high on a three-game winning streak and holds the third position on the points table with four wins and two losses. The team boasts a star-studded batting lineup, with Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh ranking among the top three leading run scorers this season.

On the other hand, the five-time champions CSK are facing a rough patch, having only secured one win in their first match and subsequently losing five consecutive matches. Following SRH's victory over PBKS in the last game, CSK has dropped to the 10th position in the points table. The team will be eager to secure a decisive victory against LSG to stage a comeback in the tournament.

Live Streaming details

When will LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match take place?

The LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match will take place on Monday, April 14. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match take place?

The LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match will take place at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Which channels will broadcast LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match?

The LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match be available?



The LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Pitch report

The Ekana Cricket Stadium stands out for its bowling-friendly pitch in an era of batting-friendly grounds. Spin bowlers thrive on this surface in low-scoring matches, with occasional support for fast bowlers. Teams batting first and bowling first have won an equal number of times at this ground. The average score for the team batting first is approximately 169 runs.

Weather report

The game in Lucknow will have clear weather with no rain expected. The temperature will be in the late 20s, making it a hot and humid evening for the players.

Squads

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Himmat Singh, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Shamar Joseph, Mitchell Marsh, Manimaran Siddharth, Akash Maharaj Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Yuvraj Chaudhary, RS Hangargekar, Aryan Juyal

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shaik Rasheed, Jamie Overton, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Gopal, Sam Curran, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi, Mukesh Choudhary

