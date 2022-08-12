Search icon
Lucknow Super Giants sign 5 players including Quinton de Kock, Jason Holder for CSA T20 league

Lucknow Super Giants-owned Durban franchise in the CSA T20 league have acquired 5 players, including Quinton de Kock, Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 06:26 PM IST

RPSG Group, the owners of Indian Premier League (IPL) team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who acquired the Durban franchise before the maiden Cricket South Africa CSA T20 league have signed five players. The highly anticipated league will kick off in January with all six franchises being bought by IPL team owners. 

LSG acquired the Durban franchise and now the side have made its first acquisitions, by signing five players, including the likes of Quinton de Kock, Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers. 

All three of De Kock, Holder and Mayers ply their trade for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL and were roped in by LSG during the IPL 2022 auction. Apart from them, the LSG-backed Durban franchise has also signed English pacer Reece Topley and South African all-rounder Prenelan Subrayen. 

Ahead of the inaugural edition of the CSA T20 league, all six franchises are currently busy adding players to their rosters, and LSG have also moved quickly to add some star names to the Durban franchise. 

Earlier, Mumbai Indians backed MI Cape Town had also added some star names in Kagiso Rabada, Sam Curran, and Liam Livingstone to their roster. 

According to the reports, each team has a USD 2 million in its purse and are allowed to spend a maximum of USD 2,50,000 on each player. A total of 11 English players, six West Indians, and 10 Sri Lankan players have been signed.

Each team will have a pool of 17 players and before the main auction, they can sign five players, including three overseas, one international South African, and one uncapped South African. The rest of the players can be signed during the auction for the league.

The league will be played in January and February of 2023, with six teams based in Cape Town, Durban, Gqeberha, Wanderers and Johannesburg competing.

