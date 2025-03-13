CRICKET
Marsh was ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 due to a lower-back injury. However, he has been cleared to play in the IPL 2025 with certain restrictions.
Mitchell Marsh, an Australian all-rounder, has been granted permission to play in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, but he will only be able to bat. At 33, several questioned his availability for his new squad, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). However, after checking with a back expert, he was cleared to play.
Marsh missed Australia's Champions Trophy campaign owing to a lower-back ailment, raising questions about his chances for the IPL 2025 season. Thankfully, following rehabilitation and a comprehensive medical examination, he has been cleared to join, albeit with some restrictions. The back specialist he has been seeing since February 2025 has told him not to bowl and to avoid placing too much strain on his back while fielding.
As a result, Marsh is set to take on a specialized role as an impact player for LSG, which already has a strong batting lineup that includes captain Rishabh Pant, David Miller, and Nicholas Pooran. Even though he won’t be bowling, Marsh’s experience and adaptability in the middle order could be a real asset for the team.
Marsh's absence during the Champions Trophy was a significant setback for Australia, as he has been an important member of their white-ball side in recent years. However, his effectiveness has been inconsistent in recent games, with issues with both the bat and the ball. He was even left out of Australia's Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy final against India, when Beau Webster took his place.
After the Test series, Marsh only played in one Big Bash League (BBL) match on January 7, choosing to skip the last three games of the season to focus on his mental and physical recovery ahead of the Champions Trophy. Unfortunately, his back issues lingered, which ultimately led to his withdrawal from the tournament.
Now that he's cleared to play in IPL 2025, Marsh is set to make a significant impact with the bat and support LSG in their quest for their first IPL title. Although he won't be bowling, his role in the middle order could still be vital for LSG's success.
