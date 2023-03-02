Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 Schedule: Match fixtures, date, time, venue and full squad

IPL 2023

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) made their debut in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and put on an impressive performance in the group stage. Led by KL Rahul, the team achieved nine victories and five losses in 14 games, showcasing their excellent cricketing skills and securing a spot in the playoffs.

Despite their valiant efforts, the franchise's campaign ultimately ended without a title after they were defeated by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

In November 2022, the franchise released names such as Jason Holder, Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, and Andrew Tye in order to free up some funds. Later, at the mini-auction of 2023, they splurged a whopping INR 16 crore on the West Indian batter Nicholas Pooran to bolster their team.

The Lucknow Super Giants will face off against the Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2023 opener on April 1st in the city of Lucknow. This highly anticipated match promises to be an exciting start to the season, with both teams eager to make a statement and set the tone for the rest of the tournament.

LSG IPL 2023 schedule:

Match 1: April 1 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

Match 2: April 3 - Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai (7:30PM IST)

Match 3: April 7 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

Match 4: April 10 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants, Bengaluru (3:30PM IST)

Match 5: April 15 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

Match 6: April 19 - Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Jaipur (7:30PM IST)

Match 7: April 22 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, Lucknow (3:30PM IST)

Match 8: April 28 - Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Mohali (7:30PM IST)

Match 9: May 1 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

Match 10: May 4 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow (3:30PM IST)

Match 11: May 7 - Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, Ahmedabad (3:30PM IST)

Match 12: May 13 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Hyderabad (3:30PM IST)

Match 13: May 16 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

Match 14: May 20 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)

Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 squad: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Manan Vohra, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Karan Sharma, Marcus Stoinis, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Yudhvir Charak, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq.

