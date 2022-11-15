Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Lucknow Super Giants' IPL 2023 Retentions: Check retained-released players, purse value, vacant slots

Lucknow Super Giants' IPL 2023 Retentions: KL Rahul-led LSG made it into the playoff but fell short of reaching the final.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 08:57 PM IST

Lucknow Super Giants' IPL 2023 Retentions: Check retained-released players, purse value, vacant slots
Source: Twitter

Lucknow Super Giants enjoyed a dream start to their maiden IPL campaign. The newly joined IPL franchise successfully made to the playoffs in their first season itself, and thus they also have not made too many changes to their squad. 

They have released some surprising names, including Dushmantha Chameera, Jason Holder, whereas Manish Pandey failed to impress with the bat and has been let go. 

The KL Rahul-led franchise have kept their core squad intact, and have released just a handful of players. 

Luckow Super Giants released players list:

Andrew Tye
Ankit Rajpoot
Dushmantha Chameera
Evin Lewis
Jason Holder
Manish Pandey
Shahbaz Nadeem

READ| IPL 2023 Retention Day Live Updates: RCB's list of retained-released players, purse value, remaining slots

Lucknow Super Giants retained players list:

KL Rahul, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi

LSG remaining purse value and vacant slots:

Lucknow Super Giants have Rs 23.35 crore remaining in their purse for IPL 2023 auction, whereas they have 4 slots to fill. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Rakul Preet Singh celebrates her 32nd birthday with beau Jackky Bhagnani Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora
Home remedies: How to make your acne disappear overnight
Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan attacked; Scenes of chaos from Wazirabad emerge, see pics
Here some lip-smacking, healthy food items to devour on this festive season
Home remedies for dandruff in winters, check out these useful tips
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 514 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.