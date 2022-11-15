Lucknow Super Giants' IPL 2023 Retentions: Check retained-released players, purse value, vacant slots

Source: Twitter

Lucknow Super Giants enjoyed a dream start to their maiden IPL campaign. The newly joined IPL franchise successfully made to the playoffs in their first season itself, and thus they also have not made too many changes to their squad.

They have released some surprising names, including Dushmantha Chameera, Jason Holder, whereas Manish Pandey failed to impress with the bat and has been let go.

The KL Rahul-led franchise have kept their core squad intact, and have released just a handful of players.

Luckow Super Giants released players list:

Andrew Tye

Ankit Rajpoot

Dushmantha Chameera

Evin Lewis

Jason Holder

Manish Pandey

Shahbaz Nadeem

Lucknow Super Giants retained players list:

KL Rahul, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi

LSG remaining purse value and vacant slots:

Lucknow Super Giants have Rs 23.35 crore remaining in their purse for IPL 2023 auction, whereas they have 4 slots to fill.