Lucknow skipper KL Rahul reveals his mother still taunts him for not having a degree

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) franchise had made their debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 and gave a tough fight to the other debutants Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Surely they were on the losing end, however, there were many positives they could gather from it. Their skipper KL Rahul, too could not do much with the bat as he was made to depart for a one-ball duck, but he made sure to lead the side when they took the field to defend a below-par score.

Talking about the Karnataka batter, he has been part of the Indian team for quite some time now and even captained the national side in the limited-overs game. Despite being one of the best batters India has produced, Rahul revealed that when it comes to his mother, she is still after him to get a degree.

She was even more behind him during the lockdown phase as she wanted him to complete his graduation. Not just that the LSG skipper also shed light on an interesting tale of his name, which is a common name in Indian households.

"My mother still gives me s**t for not having a degree. Even during the lockdown, she said – 'why don't you finish your 30 papers? Why don't you sit down and write it and get a degree'", Rahul said on Gaurav Kapoor's YouTube show Breakfast With Champions.

"The happiest they've been is when I got an RBI job. Got a central government job, so they were happy. I had played four years for India already but that didn't make them happy. This was like, yes now you'll be stable," he said.

Rahul continued saying that he even asked his mom, "what do you want me to do? Like I'm playing cricket, doing well for myself, you want me to go write 30 papers?" to which his mother replied saying, "Yeah, why not?"

As far as his name is concerned, Rahul believed that he was named after Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's character in movies. However, he later found that he was born in 1992 and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Rahul' character first hit the screens in 1994.