Lucknow and not Pune as 10th team for IPL 2022? Ex-Indian cricketer makes big claim

With BCCI set to welcome two new teams from the 2022 edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL), the guesswork around the said teams has begun. a total of 10 teams are set to take part from the 15th edition of the IPL.

While most believe that one team will be from Ahmedabad after the new stadium with the largest capacity in the world in the city opened to international cricket this year, the Narendra Modi Stadium at Motera, the guesses, predictions, etc for the second team have started.

While many believe that Pune could be the 10th team, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has predicted that instead of the city in Maharashtra, it will be the capital city of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow.

Talking about the same on his Youtube channel, Aakash Chopra said that the teams can retain only four players, out of which a maximum of three can be Indian players or two Indian and two overseas players. He also said that with the newly built Narendra Modi Stadium, almost all set to host a home side, the second side could be from Lucknow, which will play at the Atal Vihari Bajpayee Stadium in the city.

Chopra also said that it will be a 90-game tournament from 2022. The first player a team retains will get INR 15 crore, the second will receive 11 crores and the third will get INR 7 crore.

The purses of the teams are also set to increase by around INR 5 crore each.

The BCCI is planning the sale of two teams before the start of the remaining phase of the current edition of the league.