Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to face off against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 61st match of the IPL 2025 season. This highly anticipated encounter will take place at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Following a nine-day hiatus, the 18th season of the IPL resumes, with the playoffs commencing on May 1st and the final scheduled for June 3rd. As we enter the final weeks of this competitive season, numerous teams remain in contention for playoff spots.

Currently, the Lucknow Super Giants occupy the seventh position in the points table, having secured five victories and suffered six defeats in their eleven matches. They still hold an outside chance of qualifying for the playoffs, contingent upon winning their remaining games and favorable outcomes in other matches.

On the other hand, the Sunrisers Hyderabad sit in eighth place, with three wins and seven losses from their eleven matches. Their most recent outing against the Delhi Capitals ended in a no-result due to rain. As they approach the conclusion of the season, SRH will be playing for pride, aiming to finish on a high note.

Match Details

Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 61st Match

Date & Time: May 19, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Pitch report

The Ekana Cricket Stadium's surface is favorable for batting this year, unlike in previous years when bowlers had the upper hand. This year, it offers a balanced contest between batters and bowlers, making matches more competitive. So far, teams batting first have won 8 times, while those chasing have won 10 times, with an average score of 168 runs.

LSG vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klaasen (WK)

Batters: Ayush badoni, Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Nitish Kumar

All-Rounders: Abhishek sharma (VC), Aiden Markaram (C)

Bowlers: Digvesh Singh, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga

LSG vs SRH My Dream11 Team

Nicholas Pooran, Rishab Pant, Heinrich Klassen (vc), Ayush Badoni, Mitchell Marsh (c), Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markaram, Digvesh singh, Avesh Khan, Pat Cummins , Harshal Patel

Predicted playing XIs

LSG: Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Akash Maharaj Singh, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav

SRH: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari,

