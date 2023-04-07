LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live

IPL 2023, LSG vs SRH: Live Streaming Details

The Lucknow Super Giants, led by KL Rahul, are set to face off against Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 10th match of IPL 2023. After a victorious start to the season, LSG suffered a setback in their second game and will be eager to return to their winning ways in their upcoming match.

On the other hand, SRH will be boosted by the return of Proteas faces Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, and Marco Jansen, and will be looking to secure their first win of the season in their second encounter. It will be interesting to see how these two teams fare against each other on Friday.

With Markram taking over the captaincy from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Klaasen and Jansen back in the squad, SRH will be looking to bounce back from their opening loss against RR. It remains to be seen which of the two returning players will make it into the starting lineup.

Live Streaming Details

Where will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023 match be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

What time will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023 match start?

The IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 match on TV?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to live stream Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 match?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match can be live-streamed on Jio Cinema.

Probable playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(C), YS Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, KH Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Q de Kock, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, HC Brook, RA Tripathi, AK Markram(C), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, H Klaasen(wk), T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, B Kumar, Umran Malik

