CRICKET
LSG vs SRH Highlights: Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants are officially out of the Playoffs race as they lost by 6 wickets to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Check out a brief match report below.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Highlights: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are now officially out of the Playoffs race as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat the Rishabh Pant-led side by 6 wickets. After this high-scoring game, it is now between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Delhi Capitals (DC), who are still in the race for the Playoffs. Gujarat Titans (GT), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are already qualified for the next round. Check the detailed match report of the LSG vs SRH clash here.
Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant flipped the Toss coin, but it landed in Pat Cummins' favour. Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain decided to bowl first against the home side.
Lucknow Super Giants' openers, Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh, blasted off against the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers from the first over. The 50-run mark was also touched in the 4th over without losing even a single wicket. After the end of the Powerplay, LSG posted 69 without losing any wickets. The home side even went wicketless till the 11th over until debutant Harsh Dubey dismissed Mitchell Marsh at 65. Skipper Rishabh Pant's bad form continued in this do-or-die game as well, as he returned back to the pavilion at 7. After his dismissal, only Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram could manage to churn out runs from his bat, and in the end, Lucknow Super Giants posted 205/7 in 20 overs.
Chasing 206, Sunrisers Hyderabad lost Atharva Taide early (in the 2nd over) at 13. However, another opener, Abhishek Sharma, shifted his gears and started smashing LSG bowlers. He completed his half-century off just 18 balls. However, it was Digvesh Singh who removed him at 59 in the next over. After Abhishek's dismissal, Heinrich Klaasen and Ishan Kishan took SRH's innings closer to the mountain-like target. However, Klaasen missed the opportunity of hitting fifty and fell short by 3 runs. But, in the end, it was Sunrisers Hyderabad which took away the game from Lucknow Super Giants and won by 6 wickets, officially eliminating them from the Playoffs race.
