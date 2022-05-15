LSG vs RR Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2022

LSG vs RR dream11

Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals will play the 63rd match of IPL 2022 on Sunday. This is a crucial match for both teams. LSG has won 8 out of 12 matches this season and a win will help them qualify for the playoffs.

READ: RIP Andrew Symonds: Cricket fraternity reacts to the untimely demise of the Australian legend

Lucknow Super Giants is currently placed at the second position on the points table of this season of the Tata IPL whereas Rajasthan Royals is currently placed at the third spot on the points table.

Rajasthan Royals have won 7 out of 12 matches and would also be hoping for a positive outcome. They have lost 3 out of the last 5 matches and would be expecting a better performance from all the departments.

Dream11 Prediction – RR vs LSG – IPL 2022

RR vs LSG Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni

All-rounders: Jason Holder

Bowlers: Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jimmy Neesham, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

RR vs LSG My Dream11 Playing XI

Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C), KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder (VC), Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Details

The match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, May 15, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Mayers, Ankit Rajpoot, Marcus Stoinis, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav.